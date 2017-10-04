DexCom, Inc. (DXCM) Trading Up 1.9%

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) shares traded up 1.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $49.16 and last traded at $49.85. 2,259,067 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 96% from the average session volume of 1,155,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.92.

DXCM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target (down from $105.00) on shares of DexCom in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of DexCom from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of DexCom in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Leerink Swann reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (down from $85.00) on shares of DexCom in a research report on Friday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.19.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.60. The firm’s market cap is $4.08 billion.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $170.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.54 million. DexCom had a negative return on equity of 27.90% and a negative net margin of 10.27%. DexCom’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. Analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post ($0.80) earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,450 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.47, for a total transaction of $100,731.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 6,000 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.34, for a total transaction of $416,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,223 shares of company stock valued at $2,285,138. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DexCom by 104.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,635 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $164,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,431 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. now owns 2,499 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

DexCom Company Profile

Dexcom, Inc (Dexcom) is a medical device company. The Company is focused on the design, development and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes and for use by healthcare providers. The Company’s products consist of DexCom G4 PLATINUM and DexCom G5 Mobile.

