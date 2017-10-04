Deutsche Post AG (DPW) Given a €41.00 Price Target by HSBC Holdings plc Analysts

Deutsche Post AG (FRA:DPW) has been given a €41.00 ($48.24) price target by equities researchers at HSBC Holdings plc in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DPW. Commerzbank Ag set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on shares of Deutsche Post AG and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €32.50 ($38.24) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post AG and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank AG set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post AG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays PLC set a €37.00 ($43.53) price objective on Deutsche Post AG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, UBS AG set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on Deutsche Post AG and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €36.69 ($43.17).

Shares of Deutsche Post AG (DPW) opened at 38.102 on Monday. Deutsche Post AG has a 52-week low of €26.98 and a 52-week high of €38.20. The stock has a market capitalization of €46.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.599. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €35.94 and a 200-day moving average price of €33.35.

