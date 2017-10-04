Deutsche Bank AG Reiterates “GBX 2,450” Price Target for Royal Dutch Shell Plc (RDSB)

Royal Dutch Shell Plc (LON:RDSB) received a GBX 2,450 ($32.50) target price from equities researchers at Deutsche Bank AG in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank AG’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.48% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays PLC reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,750 ($36.48) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell Plc in a research note on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,580 ($34.22) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell Plc in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 2,560 ($33.96) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell Plc and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada set a GBX 2,500 ($33.16) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell Plc and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co set a GBX 2,400 ($31.83) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell Plc and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Dutch Shell Plc presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,412.89 ($32.01).

Royal Dutch Shell Plc (RDSB) traded down 1.07% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 2320.00. 2,207,394 shares of the stock traded hands. Royal Dutch Shell Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 2,006.00 and a 1-year high of GBX 2,403.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,194.53 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,157.19. The firm’s market cap is GBX 190.54 billion.

About Royal Dutch Shell Plc

The Royal Dutch Shell plc explores for crude oil and natural gas around the world, both in conventional fields and from sources, such as tight rock, shale and coal formations. The Company’s segments include Integrated Gas, Upstream, Downstream and Corporate. The Integrated Gas segment is engaged in the liquefaction and transportation of gas and the conversion of natural gas to liquids to provide fuels and other products, as well as projects with an integrated activity, ranging from producing to commercializing gas.

