Denbury Resources Inc. (DNR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Imperial Capital

Imperial Capital began coverage on shares of Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued an in-line rating and a $2.00 price target on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Denbury Resources from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $2.00 target price on Denbury Resources and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Denbury Resources from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a no rating at time rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Denbury Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Denbury Resources in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Denbury Resources has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.33.

Get Denbury Resources Inc. alerts:

Shares of Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) traded down 4.452% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.395. The company had a trading volume of 5,376,973 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.64. Denbury Resources has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $4.29. The company’s market capitalization is $543.91 million.

Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.02. Denbury Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 35.24%. The company had revenue of $261.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Denbury Resources will post $0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/04/denbury-resources-inc-dnr-receives-new-coverage-from-analysts-at-imperial-capital.html.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Denbury Resources by 0.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 268,469 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Denbury Resources by 0.9% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 290,828 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Denbury Resources by 15.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,796 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Denbury Resources by 1.3% in the first quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 616,101 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 8,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Denbury Resources by 11.5% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 96,950 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Denbury Resources Company Profile

Denbury Resources Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. The Company’s operations are focused in two operating areas: the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. Its properties with proved and producing reserves in the Gulf Coast region are situated in Mississippi, Texas, Louisiana and Alabama, and in the Rocky Mountain region are situated in Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming.

Receive News & Ratings for Denbury Resources Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denbury Resources Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.