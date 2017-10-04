Denbury Resources Inc. (DNR) Holdings Lifted by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,094,321 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,302 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.79% of Denbury Resources worth $4,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DNR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Denbury Resources by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,796 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Denbury Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Denbury Resources by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 73,653 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 16,753 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Denbury Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Denbury Resources by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 78,166 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 34,226 shares in the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) opened at 1.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.64. The firm’s market capitalization is $569.26 million. Denbury Resources Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $4.29.

Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.02. Denbury Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 35.24%. The firm had revenue of $261.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.66 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Denbury Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Denbury Resources Inc. will post $0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DNR. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Denbury Resources from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “no rating at time” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of Denbury Resources in a report on Friday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Denbury Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. BidaskClub lowered Denbury Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Denbury Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.33.

Denbury Resources Company Profile

Denbury Resources Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. The Company’s operations are focused in two operating areas: the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. Its properties with proved and producing reserves in the Gulf Coast region are situated in Mississippi, Texas, Louisiana and Alabama, and in the Rocky Mountain region are situated in Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming.

