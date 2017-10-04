Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) Trading 0.6% Higher

Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) were up 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $51.37 and last traded at $51.56. Approximately 8,197,173 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 7,999,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.25.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DAL shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. BidaskClub raised Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Bank of America Corporation boosted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.47.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.87 and its 200-day moving average is $49.18. The firm has a market cap of $37.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.24.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.02). Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 28.33% and a net margin of 9.30%. The business had revenue of $10.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post $5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were paid a $0.305 dividend. This is an increase from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.25%.

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 3,700 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $199,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,170,042. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Craig M. Meynard sold 5,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total value of $276,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,968.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 141,000 shares of company stock worth $283,440 and sold 75,700 shares worth $4,171,150. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 758 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. FNY Managed Accounts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 104.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,543 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 86.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout the United States and across the world. The Company’s segments include Airline and Refinery. The Company’s route network is centered around a system of hub, international gateway and airports that the Company operates in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Minneapolis-St.

