Delphi Automotive PLC (DLPH) Holdings Raised by Advisor Group Inc.

Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Delphi Automotive PLC (NYSE:DLPH) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,858 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Delphi Automotive PLC were worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global X Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Delphi Automotive PLC by 9.7% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Delphi Automotive PLC by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,316 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Delphi Automotive PLC by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,642 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in Delphi Automotive PLC by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,861 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Delphi Automotive PLC by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Delphi Automotive PLC alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Delphi Automotive PLC (DLPH) Holdings Raised by Advisor Group Inc.” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/04/delphi-automotive-plc-dlph-holdings-raised-by-advisor-group-inc.html.

In other Delphi Automotive PLC news, Director Thomas W. Sidlik sold 8,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.19, for a total transaction of $874,535.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,090,099.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary L. Cowger sold 8,500 shares of Delphi Automotive PLC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.43, for a total value of $836,655.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,960 shares in the company, valued at $2,948,962.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,075 shares of company stock worth $1,903,025 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Delphi Automotive PLC (NYSE DLPH) opened at 99.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 1.36. Delphi Automotive PLC has a 12 month low of $60.50 and a 12 month high of $104.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.40.

Delphi Automotive PLC (NYSE:DLPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. Delphi Automotive PLC had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 60.14%. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Delphi Automotive PLC will post $6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DLPH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank AG raised their target price on Delphi Automotive PLC from $99.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Delphi Automotive PLC in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Delphi Automotive PLC in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $112.00 price target on shares of Delphi Automotive PLC and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Delphi Automotive PLC in a research report on Sunday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.55.

Delphi Automotive PLC Company Profile

Delphi Automotive PLC is a global technology company serving the automotive sector. The Company designs and manufactures vehicle components, and provides electrical and electronic, powertrain and active safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. The Company’s segments include Electrical/Electronic Architecture, Powertrain Systems, and Electronics and Safety.

Receive News & Ratings for Delphi Automotive PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delphi Automotive PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.