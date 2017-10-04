Delek US Holdings, Inc. (DK) Shares Bought by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,103 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,568 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC owned about 0.24% of Delek US Holdings worth $3,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Delek US Holdings by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 638,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,497,000 after acquiring an additional 10,684 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Delek US Holdings by 3.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Delek US Holdings by 6,177.0% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,241,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205,372 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Delek US Holdings by 31.6% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 211,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,121,000 after acquiring an additional 50,658 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in Delek US Holdings by 6.3% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Delek US Holdings Inc. alerts:

Shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE DK) opened at 26.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.59 and its 200-day moving average is $24.87. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.76 and a 1-year high of $27.85. The company’s market cap is $2.16 billion.

Delek US Holdings (NYSE:DK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.29 million. Delek US Holdings had a negative return on equity of 4.60% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post $0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st. Delek US Holdings’s payout ratio is presently -25.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DK shares. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating on shares of Delek US Holdings in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of Delek US Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Delek US Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. J P Morgan Chase & Co reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Delek US Holdings in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Delek US Holdings and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/04/delek-us-holdings-inc-dk-shares-bought-by-qs-investors-llc.html.

In other news, Director Carlos E. Jorda sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.78, for a total transaction of $103,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,186.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles H. Leonard sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total transaction of $55,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,073.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,027 shares of company stock valued at $249,830 over the last three months. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Delek US Holdings

Delek US Holdings, Inc is a diversified downstream energy company. The Company has a broad platform consisting of refining, logistics, retail and wholesale marketing, renewables and asphalt operations. It operates through five segments: refining, logistics, asphalt, renewable and retail. Its refining assets consist of refineries operated in Tyler and Big Spring, Texas, El Dorado, Arkansas and Krotz Springs, Louisiana with a combined nameplate crude throughput capacity of 302,000 barrels per day.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK).

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Holdings Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US Holdings Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.