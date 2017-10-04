Delaney Dennis R Cuts Stake in Pepsico, Inc. (PEP)

Delaney Dennis R decreased its holdings in Pepsico, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Pepsico makes up about 1.6% of Delaney Dennis R’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Delaney Dennis R’s holdings in Pepsico were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pepsico in the 1st quarter worth $254,277,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Pepsico by 92.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,317,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,065,000 after buying an additional 1,593,550 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Pepsico during the first quarter valued at about $112,080,000. Pioneer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Pepsico by 19.9% during the first quarter. Pioneer Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,414,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,842,000 after buying an additional 733,294 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Pepsico by 73.1% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,539,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,220,000 after buying an additional 650,000 shares during the period. 70.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pepsico Inc. alerts:

In other news, EVP Mehmood Khan sold 63,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.39, for a total value of $7,378,660.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,283,634.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 41,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.77, for a total transaction of $4,844,670.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,037 shares in the company, valued at $8,878,840.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 898,164 shares of company stock worth $104,585,929 in the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Delaney Dennis R Cuts Stake in Pepsico, Inc. (PEP)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/04/delaney-dennis-r-cuts-stake-in-pepsico-inc-pep.html.

Pepsico, Inc. (NYSE PEP) traded up 0.35% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.51. 5,883,278 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.80. Pepsico, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.50 and a 12 month high of $119.39. The company has a market cap of $156.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19 and a beta of 0.68. Pepsico also was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 5,616 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 248% compared to the typical volume of 1,616 put options.

Pepsico (NYSE:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.35 billion. Pepsico had a return on equity of 59.74% and a net margin of 10.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pepsico, Inc. will post $5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.805 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Pepsico’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.22%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target (up from $130.00) on shares of Pepsico in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. BidaskClub lowered Pepsico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Pepsico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Pepsico in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Pepsico in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.87.

Pepsico Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc is a global food and beverage company. The Company’s portfolio of brands includes Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker and Tropicana. The Company operates through six segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), North America Beverages (NAB), Latin America, Europe Sub-Saharan Africa (ESSA), and Asia, Middle East and North Africa (AMENA).

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pepsico, Inc. (NYSE:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for Pepsico Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pepsico Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.