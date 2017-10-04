Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group, Inc. (DFRG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $73.12 Million

Analysts predict that Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFRG) will post sales of $73.12 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $74.42 million and the lowest is $72.30 million. Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group posted sales of $71.41 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, October 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group will report full-year sales of $73.12 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $355.89 million to $365.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $385.46 million per share, with estimates ranging from $376.89 million to $391.85 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group.

Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:DFRG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 3.73%. The firm had revenue of $82.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group in a report on Sunday. BidaskClub upgraded Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. restated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.25.

Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group (DFRG) traded down 0.34% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.50. The company had a trading volume of 240,809 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.18 and its 200-day moving average is $15.97. Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $18.80. The company has a market cap of $306.34 million, a P/E ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.78.

In related news, CEO Norman J. Abdallah acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.11 per share, for a total transaction of $211,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,766.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Neil H. Thomson acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.25 per share, with a total value of $57,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 34,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,692. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 57,394 shares of company stock valued at $809,299 in the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,338,515 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,210,000 after purchasing an additional 46,065 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,666,193 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,826,000 after purchasing an additional 298,294 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,585,776 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,531,000 after purchasing an additional 190,194 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group by 17.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,068,102 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,279,000 after buying an additional 155,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 999,420 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,091,000 after buying an additional 41,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Company Profile

Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group, Inc develops, owns and operates three contemporary, complementary restaurants: Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steak House (Del Frisco’s), Sullivan’s Steakhouse (Sullivan’s) and Del Frisco’s Grille (the Grille). As of December 27, 2016, the Company operated 53 restaurants in 24 states and the District of Columbia in the United States.

