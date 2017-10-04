Deere & Company (DE) Holdings Lifted by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,593,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,153,484 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 6.75% of Deere & worth $2,668,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & by 0.4% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deere & by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deere & by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 3,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America grew its holdings in shares of Deere & by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America now owns 1,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Max A. Guinn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.89, for a total value of $654,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 46,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.74, for a total transaction of $5,423,390.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,506,042.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 116,023 shares of company stock valued at $14,185,962. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

DE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Deere & in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) started coverage on Deere & in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America Corporation downgraded Deere & from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up from $140.00) on shares of Deere & in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of Deere & in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deere & currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.58.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) opened at 128.10 on Wednesday. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $84.51 and a 52-week high of $132.50. The stock has a market cap of $41.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $120.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.64. Deere & also was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders bought 731 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 255% compared to the typical volume of 206 call options.

Deere & (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Deere & had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 6.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post $6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Deere &’s payout ratio is 40.20%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company is engaged in equipment operations. The Company is engaged in providing financial services. The Company operates through three business segments: agriculture and turf, construction and forestry, and financial services. The agriculture and turf segment manufactures and distributes a line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

