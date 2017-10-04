DeepMarkit Corp (MKT) Director Ranjeet Sundher Purchases 300,000 Shares of Stock

DeepMarkit Corp (TSE:MKT) Director Ranjeet Sundher acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.08 per share, with a total value of C$24,000.00.

Ranjeet Sundher also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 28th, Ranjeet Sundher bought 15,000 shares of DeepMarkit Corp stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.08 per share, with a total value of C$1,200.00.

On Wednesday, September 27th, Ranjeet Sundher purchased 5,000 shares of DeepMarkit Corp stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.08 per share, with a total value of C$400.00.

On Thursday, September 21st, Ranjeet Sundher purchased 10,000 shares of DeepMarkit Corp stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.09 per share, with a total value of C$900.00.

On Wednesday, September 20th, Ranjeet Sundher purchased 50,000 shares of DeepMarkit Corp stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,500.00.

On Tuesday, September 5th, Ranjeet Sundher acquired 10,000 shares of DeepMarkit Corp stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,000.00.

On Thursday, August 31st, Ranjeet Sundher acquired 5,000 shares of DeepMarkit Corp stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,500.00.

On Thursday, August 24th, Ranjeet Sundher acquired 5,000 shares of DeepMarkit Corp stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.90 per share, with a total value of C$4,500.00.

On Friday, August 25th, Ranjeet Sundher bought 10,000 shares of DeepMarkit Corp stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.11 per share, with a total value of C$1,100.00.

On Friday, August 11th, Ranjeet Sundher bought 6,000 shares of DeepMarkit Corp stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.10 per share, with a total value of C$600.00.

On Tuesday, July 25th, Ranjeet Sundher bought 7,000 shares of DeepMarkit Corp stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$910.00.

