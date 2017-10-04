Darden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI) Coverage Initiated at Stifel Nicolaus

Research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.84% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on DRI. Jefferies Group LLC upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. J P Morgan Chase & Co restated a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 target price (up from $82.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 price target (up previously from $81.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.91.

Shares of Darden Restaurants (DRI) opened at 80.11 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.03 and a 200 day moving average of $85.24. Darden Restaurants has a 12-month low of $60.69 and a 12-month high of $95.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 0.24.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 26.06% and a net margin of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post $4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 55.0% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,250,125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $104,598,000 after purchasing an additional 443,669 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 241.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,992 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 8,481 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,118 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 17,159 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,379 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company. The Company owned and operated 1,536 restaurants through its subsidiaries in the United States and Canada, as of May 29, 2016. The Company’s segments include Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining (which includes The Capital Grille, and Eddie V’s Prime Seafood and Wildfish Seafood Grille (Eddie V’s)) and Other Business (which includes Yard House, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, consumer-packaged goods and franchise revenues).

