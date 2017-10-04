Danaos Corporation (DAC) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

Danaos Corporation (NYSE:DAC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on DAC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danaos Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Danaos Corporation in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Danaos Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Danaos Corporation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.25.

Danaos Corporation (NYSE:DAC) opened at 1.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.63. Danaos Corporation has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $4.40. The company’s market cap is $164.70 million.

Danaos Corporation (NYSE:DAC) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The shipping company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $113.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.01 million. Danaos Corporation had a negative net margin of 92.96% and a positive return on equity of 16.72%. Danaos Corporation’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Danaos Corporation will post $0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Danaos Corporation stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Danaos Corporation (NYSE:DAC) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 113,802 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.10% of Danaos Corporation worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danaos Corporation Company Profile

Danaos Corporation is a holding company and an international owner of containerships, chartering its vessels to a range of liner companies. The Company’s principal business is the acquisition and operation of vessels. The Company conducts its operations through the vessel owning companies, whose principal activity is the ownership and operation of containerships that are under the management of a related party of the company.

