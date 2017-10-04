Daily Mail and General Trust P L C (DMGT) Receives Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG reissued their hold rating on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C (LON:DMGT) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. Deutsche Bank AG currently has a GBX 750 ($9.95) target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DMGT. Numis Securities Ltd reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 970 ($12.87) price target on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C in a research note on Monday. Barclays PLC reiterated an underweight rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.96) price objective on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C in a report on Tuesday. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 785 ($10.41) price objective on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Citigroup Inc. reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 895 ($11.87) price objective on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 740 ($9.82) target price on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 803 ($10.65).

Get Daily Mail and General Trust P L C alerts:

Shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C (DMGT) traded up 1.02% on Tuesday, hitting GBX 645.50. 140,160 shares of the stock were exchanged. Daily Mail and General Trust P L C has a 12 month low of GBX 605.50 and a 12 month high of GBX 836.00. The company’s market cap is GBX 2.28 billion. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 620.19 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 670.75.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/04/daily-mail-and-general-trust-p-l-c-dmgt-receives-hold-rating-from-deutsche-bank-ag.html.

In other Daily Mail and General Trust P L C news, insider The Viscount Rothermere sold 88,385 shares of Daily Mail and General Trust P L C stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 613 ($8.13), for a total value of £541,800.05 ($718,663.02). Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 67 shares of company stock valued at $42,656.

About Daily Mail and General Trust P L C

Daily Mail and General Trust plc manages a multinational portfolio of companies that provide a range of businesses and consumers with information, analysis, insight, news and entertainment. The Company’s segments include RMS, dmg information, dmg events, Euromoney and dmg media. The RMS segment produces risk models, software applications and analytical data services used by the global risk and insurance industry to quantify and manage catastrophic risks.

Receive News & Ratings for Daily Mail and General Trust P L C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daily Mail and General Trust P L C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.