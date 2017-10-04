D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 4,059 Shares of Cerus Corporation (CERS)

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its position in shares of Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,059 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned 0.10% of Cerus Corporation worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in Cerus Corporation by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 42,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Cerus Corporation by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 48,377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Cerus Corporation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cerus Corporation by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 62,374 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 4,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Cerus Corporation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Cerus Corporation alerts:

In other Cerus Corporation news, insider Laurence M. Corash acquired 92,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.45 per share, with a total value of $227,350.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,375,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,370,491.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Cerus Corporation (CERS) opened at 2.91 on Wednesday. The company’s market cap is $317.59 million. Cerus Corporation has a one year low of $1.93 and a one year high of $6.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.93.

Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). The business had revenue of $9.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.14 million. Cerus Corporation had a negative net margin of 164.39% and a negative return on equity of 120.31%. Cerus Corporation’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cerus Corporation will post ($0.68) EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 4,059 Shares of Cerus Corporation (CERS)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/04/d-a-davidson-co-sells-4059-shares-of-cerus-corporation-cers.html.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CERS. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Cerus Corporation in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cerus Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cerus Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cerus Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Cerus Corporation Company Profile

Cerus Corporation is a biomedical products company. The Company is engaged in developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System for blood safety. The Company operates through blood safety segment. The Company’s INTERCEPT Blood System is based on its technology for controlling biological replication, and is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

Receive News & Ratings for Cerus Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerus Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.