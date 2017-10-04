D.A. Davidson & CO. Raises Stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (JBHT)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,339 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,468 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Institutional investors own 71.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JBHT. Bank of America Corporation restated a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective (up from $98.00) on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price (down previously from $105.00) on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Saturday, July 22nd. Cowen and Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.38.

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (JBHT) opened at 109.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.61 and a 200 day moving average of $92.74. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.20 and a 52 week high of $111.98.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 17th. The transportation company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 6.32%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post $3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Nicholas Hobbs sold 4,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $374,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,792,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman James K. Thompson sold 8,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.76, for a total transaction of $780,235.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 51,846 shares in the company, valued at $4,757,388.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,052,872 shares of company stock worth $103,066,436 in the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc is a surface transportation, delivery, and logistics company in North America. The Company segments include Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS) and Truck (JBT). The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides transportation and delivery services to a range of customers and consumers throughout the continental United States, Canada and Mexico.

