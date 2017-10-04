D.A. Davidson & CO. Increases Holdings in DSW Inc. (DSW)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in DSW Inc. (NYSE:DSW) by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in DSW were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DSW by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its position in shares of DSW by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 19,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of DSW by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 24,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of DSW by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 82,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DSW by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 112,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DSW Inc. (DSW) opened at 21.32 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.66. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.83. DSW Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.14 and a 52 week high of $25.96.

DSW (NYSE:DSW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $680.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.66 million. DSW had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that DSW Inc. will post $1.50 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. DSW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.05%.

DSW declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, August 22nd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 33.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Chairman Deborah L. Ferree sold 75,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $1,509,040.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 199,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,988,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William L. Jordan sold 15,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $286,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,688 shares in the company, valued at $1,077,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 127,891 shares of company stock valued at $2,559,458. Insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

DSW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DSW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of DSW in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of DSW in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank AG upgraded shares of DSW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of DSW from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.50 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. DSW currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.96.

DSW Inc is a footwear retailer. The Company offers an assortment of brand name dress, casual and athletic footwear and accessories for women, men and kids. The Company operates through two segments: the DSW segment (DSW), which includes DSW stores and dsw.com, and the Affiliated Business Group (ABG) segment.

