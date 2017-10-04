D.A. Davidson & CO. Grows Stake in Akoustis Technologies Inc (AKTS)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Akoustis Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:AKTS) by 82.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned approximately 0.17% of Akoustis Technologies worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parsec Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies in the second quarter valued at $170,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Akoustis Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $185,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Akoustis Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Akoustis Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000.

Shares of Akoustis Technologies Inc (AKTS) opened at 6.77 on Wednesday. Akoustis Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $3.91 and a 1-year high of $8.09. The stock’s market capitalization is $129.20 million. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.85 and its 200 day moving average is $6.85.

In other news, major shareholder Mark N. Tompkins sold 11,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.66, for a total value of $77,762.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,301,676 shares in the company, valued at $15,329,162.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Mark N. Tompkins sold 22,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.84, for a total transaction of $157,012.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,251,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,401,997.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,952 shares of company stock valued at $955,208 over the last three months. Insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, formerly Danlax, Corp., is a fabless company engaged in developing, designing and manufacturing radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry. The Company operates in the telecommunications and fiber optics sector. The Company is focused on commercializing and manufacturing its Bulk ONE acoustic wave technology to address the critical frequency-selectivity requirements in mobile smartphones.

