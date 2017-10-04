CyrusOne Inc (CONE) to Post FY2017 Earnings of $3.04 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) – Analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CyrusOne in a research note issued on Thursday. KeyCorp analyst J. Sadler now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $3.04 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.01. KeyCorp currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for CyrusOne’s FY2018 earnings at $3.39 EPS.
CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. CyrusOne had a negative net margin of 4.35% and a positive return on equity of 1.30%. The business had revenue of $166.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
CONE has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price target (up previously from $58.00) on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Cowen and Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. William Blair started coverage on CyrusOne in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.77.
CyrusOne (CONE) opened at 59.105 on Monday. CyrusOne has a 1-year low of $38.80 and a 1-year high of $65.73.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is currently -541.92%.
In related news, EVP Robert M. Jackson sold 1,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $111,510.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,433,464. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CyrusOne by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the 2nd quarter worth about $124,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of CyrusOne by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 2,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 941.7% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.
About CyrusOne
CyrusOne Inc is a real estate investment trust. The Company is an owner, operator and developer of enterprise-class, carrier-neutral, multi-tenant data center properties. The Company’s data centers are generally purpose-built facilities with redundant power and cooling. The CyrusOne National IX Platform (the National IX Platform) delivers interconnection across states and between metro-enabled sites within its footprint and beyond.
