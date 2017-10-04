CVB Financial Corporation (CVBF) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in CVB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CVBF) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,778,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 274,617 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 3.43% of CVB Financial Corporation worth $84,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CVB Financial Corporation by 48,056.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,385,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,605,000 after acquiring an additional 12,360,131 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in CVB Financial Corporation by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,870,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,508,000 after purchasing an additional 586,205 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in CVB Financial Corporation by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,405,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,768,000 after purchasing an additional 498,140 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in CVB Financial Corporation by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 301,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after purchasing an additional 95,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in CVB Financial Corporation by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,361,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,969,000 after purchasing an additional 76,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CVBF) traded down 1.12% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.92. The company had a trading volume of 20,118 shares. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 1.57. CVB Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $16.32 and a 52-week high of $25.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.53.

CVB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CVBF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. CVB Financial Corporation had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 35.33%. The firm had revenue of $81.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CVB Financial Corporation will post $1.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. CVB Financial Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.00%.

In other news, Director Anna Kan acquired 4,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.50 per share, with a total value of $100,190.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,690. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

CVBF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of CVB Financial Corporation in a report on Friday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised CVB Financial Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. BidaskClub cut CVB Financial Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of CVB Financial Corporation in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of CVB Financial Corporation in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.60.

CVB Financial Corporation Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. (CVB) is the bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank (the Bank). The Bank operates through two segments: Business Financial and Commercial Banking Centers (Centers), and Other Operations. The Company’s administrative and other smaller operating departments are combined into the Other segment.

