Curis, Inc. (CRIS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Curis, Inc. is a therapeutic drug development company focusing on cancer, neurological and dermatological disease indications, with technologies that utilize regulatory pathways that control repair and regeneration. Curis’ product development involves the use of small molecules or proteins to modulate these pathways. The company has successfully used this technology and product development approach to produce several promising drug product candidates in the fields of cancer, neurological disorders, hair growth, kidney and other diseases, as well as cardiovascular disease. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CRIS. ValuEngine cut shares of Curis from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Curis from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Curis presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Shares of Curis (NASDAQ CRIS) traded up 0.932% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.625. 498,496 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s market cap is $233.80 million. Curis has a 1-year low of $1.47 and a 1-year high of $3.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.03.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Curis had a negative return on equity of 236.43% and a negative net margin of 836.18%. The business had revenue of $2.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Curis will post ($0.40) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRIS. FMR LLC increased its stake in Curis by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,131,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,067,000 after purchasing an additional 393,582 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Curis by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,955,068 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,365,000 after buying an additional 127,443 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Curis by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,857,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,511,000 after buying an additional 175,424 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Curis by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,334,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after buying an additional 49,310 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Curis by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 956,717 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after buying an additional 44,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.72% of the company’s stock.

About Curis

Curis, Inc is a biotechnology company seeking to develop and commercialize drug candidates for the treatment of cancers. The Company’s drug candidate is CUDC-907, an orally-available, small molecule inhibitor of histone deacetylase (HDAC) and phosphatidylinositol-3-kinase (PI3K) enzymes. CUDC-907 is an oral, dual inhibitor of Class I and II HDAC, as well as Class I PI3K enzymes.

