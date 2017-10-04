Cummins Inc. (CMI) Hits New 52-Week High at $171.51

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $171.51 and last traded at $171.47, with a volume of 484,214 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $170.82.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMI. Zacks Investment Research raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 target price (up from $160.00) on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price objective (up from $160.00) on shares of Cummins in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price target on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG dropped their target price on Cummins from $155.00 to $147.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.02.

The stock has a market capitalization of $28.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $161.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.17.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 20.67%. Cummins’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post $7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cummins news, COO Richard Joseph Freeland sold 22,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $3,720,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,331,615. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony Satterthwaite sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total value of $658,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,902 shares in the company, valued at $6,892,879. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,183 shares of company stock valued at $7,320,858 in the last ninety days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AJO LP grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 11,096.3% in the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,149,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,530,000 after buying an additional 1,139,586 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 38,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,270,000 after buying an additional 11,338 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 780,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,055,000 after buying an additional 62,046 shares during the period. Alambic Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Lloyd Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Cummins during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,466,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes and services diesel and natural gas engines and engine-related component products. The Company’s segments include Engine, Distribution, Components and Power Systems. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, as well as certain customer brand names, for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle (RV), light-duty automotive and agricultural markets.

