CSX Corporation (CSX) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) was downgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday. They currently have a $43.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $44.00. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 17.50% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of CSX Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of CSX Corporation in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised CSX Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of CSX Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America Corporation reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $56.00) on shares of CSX Corporation in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.09.

CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) opened at 52.12 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 1.35. CSX Corporation has a 12 month low of $30.01 and a 12 month high of $55.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.20 and a 200 day moving average of $51.11.

CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. CSX Corporation had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that CSX Corporation will post $2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX Corporation announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, July 18th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to buy up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other CSX Corporation news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle bought 1,357,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.59 per share, with a total value of $70,007,630.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,468.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of CSX Corporation by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in CSX Corporation by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in CSX Corporation by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,186 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in CSX Corporation by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LBA Wealth Management LLC increased its position in CSX Corporation by 323.1% during the 1st quarter. LBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.83% of the company’s stock.

CSX Corporation is a transportation company. The Company provides rail-based freight transportation services, including traditional rail service and transport of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations.

