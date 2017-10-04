CST Brands (CST) Given Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 0.18

Press coverage about CST Brands (NYSE:CST) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. CST Brands earned a media sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the specialty retailer an impact score of 45.3378621637865 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of CST Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 17th.

Shares of CST Brands (NYSE CST) opened at 48.53 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.38 and a 200-day moving average of $48.29. CST Brands has a 12 month low of $42.01 and a 12 month high of $48.56.

About CST Brands

CST Brands LLC, formerly CST Brands, Inc, is a holding company. The Company is an independent retail of motor fuel and convenience merchandise in the United States and eastern Canada. Its segments include U.S. Retail, Canadian Retail and CrossAmerica. As of December 31, 2016, its U.S. Retail segment had 1,167 Company-operated retail sites located in Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, New Mexico, New York, Oklahoma and Texas.

