CryoPort, Inc. (CYRX) Short Interest Up 48.9% in September

CryoPort, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 848,814 shares, an increase of 48.9% from the August 31st total of 570,129 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 338,421 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CryoPort during the 2nd quarter worth about $552,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CryoPort by 96.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 519,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after buying an additional 255,519 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CryoPort by 105.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 11,358 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of CryoPort by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 137,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Wealth Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of CryoPort during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,851,000. 12.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CryoPort (NASDAQ CYRX) opened at 9.50 on Wednesday. The company’s market capitalization is $234.40 million. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.55 and a 200-day moving average of $5.20. CryoPort has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $10.40.

CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. CryoPort had a negative return on equity of 67.75% and a negative net margin of 102.89%. The business had revenue of $2.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 million. Equities research analysts expect that CryoPort will post ($0.72) EPS for the current fiscal year.

CYRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen and Company initiated coverage on CryoPort in a report on Friday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.50 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (up from $4.50) on shares of CryoPort in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of CryoPort in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

CryoPort Company Profile

Cryoport, Inc (Cryoport) is a provider of cryogenic logistics solutions to the life sciences industry through its purpose-built packaging, information technology and specialized cold chain logistics expertise. The Company provides logistics solutions for biologic materials, such as immunotherapies, stem cells, chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients.

