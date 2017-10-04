Critical Review: SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P. (SXCP) and Its Rivals

SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE: SXCP) is one of 28 public companies in the “Steel” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P. to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.7% of SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P. shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.1% of shares of all “Steel” companies are held by institutional investors. 7.6% of shares of all “Steel” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P. and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P. 0 0 1 0 3.00 SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P. Competitors 331 974 1016 37 2.32

SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P. currently has a consensus price target of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.11%. As a group, “Steel” companies have a potential upside of 5.53%. Given SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P.’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P. is more favorable than its rivals.

Risk and Volatility

SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P. has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P.’s rivals have a beta of 1.37, suggesting that their average stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P. and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P. $800.00 million $218.50 million -9.14 SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P. Competitors $7.78 billion $1.01 billion 35.65

SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P.’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P.. SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P. and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P. -9.52% 14.02% 5.44% SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P. Competitors -1,550.91% 3.59% 2.20%

Dividends

SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P. pays an annual dividend of $2.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.9%. SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P. pays out -127.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Steel” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.1% and pay out 60.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P. is clearly a better dividend stock than its rivals, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P. beats its rivals on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P.

SunCoke Energy Partners, L.P. is engaged in the production of coke used in the blast furnace production of steel. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned a 98% interest in Haverhill Coke Company LLC (Haverhill), Middletown Coke Company, LLC (Middletown), and Gateway Energy and Coke Company, LLC (Granite City). The Company’s segments include Domestic Coke, which consists of the Haverhill, Middletown and Granite City cokemaking and heat recovery operations located in Franklin Furnace, Ohio; Middletown, Ohio, and Granite City, Illinois, respectively, and Coal Logistics, which consists of the Company’s Convent Marine Terminal, Kanawha River Terminals, LLC and SunCoke Lake Terminal, LLC (Lake Terminal) coal handling and/or mixing service operations in Convent, Louisiana; Ceredo and Belle, West Virginia, and East Chicago, Indiana, respectively. It also provides coal handling and/or mixing services at its Coal Logistics terminals to steel, coke, electric utility and coal mining customers.

