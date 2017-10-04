Critical Review: Stryker Corporation (SYK) versus Smith & Nephew SNATS (SNN)

Stryker Corporation (NYSE: SYK) and Smith & Nephew SNATS (NYSE:SNN) are both large-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Stryker Corporation and Smith & Nephew SNATS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stryker Corporation 14.22% 24.26% 11.36% Smith & Nephew SNATS N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Stryker Corporation and Smith & Nephew SNATS, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stryker Corporation 2 7 11 0 2.45 Smith & Nephew SNATS 0 4 2 0 2.33

Stryker Corporation presently has a consensus price target of $146.47, suggesting a potential upside of 1.98%. Given Stryker Corporation’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Stryker Corporation is more favorable than Smith & Nephew SNATS.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

74.1% of Stryker Corporation shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.4% of Smith & Nephew SNATS shares are held by institutional investors. 7.4% of Stryker Corporation shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Smith & Nephew SNATS shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Stryker Corporation has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Smith & Nephew SNATS has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Stryker Corporation and Smith & Nephew SNATS’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stryker Corporation $11.96 billion 4.49 $3.29 billion $4.48 32.06 Smith & Nephew SNATS $4.68 billion 3.41 $1.32 billion N/A N/A

Stryker Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than Smith & Nephew SNATS.

Dividends

Stryker Corporation pays an annual dividend of $1.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Smith & Nephew SNATS pays an annual dividend of $0.61 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Stryker Corporation pays out 37.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Stryker Corporation has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years and Smith & Nephew SNATS has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years. Smith & Nephew SNATS is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Stryker Corporation beats Smith & Nephew SNATS on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Stryker Corporation Company Profile

Stryker Corporation is a medical technology company. The Company offers a range of medical technologies, including orthopedic, medical and surgical, and neurotechnology and spine products. The Company’s segments include Orthopaedics; MedSurg; Neurotechnology and Spine, and Corporate and Other. The Orthopaedics segment includes reconstructive (hip and knee) and trauma implant systems and other related products. The MedSurg segment includes surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems; endoscopic and communications systems; patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products; reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other related products. The Neurotechnology and Spine segment includes neurovascular products, spinal implant systems and other related products. The Company’s products include implants, which are used in joint replacement and trauma surgeries, and other products that are used in a range of medical specialties.

Smith & Nephew SNATS Company Profile

Smith & Nephew plc is a medical technology company. The Company is engaged in developing, manufacturing, marketing and selling medical devices and services. Its products and services include Sports Medicine Joint Repair, Arthroscopic Enabling Technologies (AET), Trauma & Extremities, Other Surgical Businesses, Knee Implants, Hip Implants, Advanced Wound Care, Advanced Wound Bioactives and Advanced Wound Devices. The Sports Medicine Joint Repair franchise offers surgeons a range of instruments, technologies and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, including the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip and shoulder. The AET franchise offers an array of minimally invasive surgery-enabling systems and devices. The Trauma & Extremities franchise supports healthcare professionals with solutions used by surgeons to stabilize severe fractures, correct bone deformities, treat arthritis and heal soft tissue complications.

