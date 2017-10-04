Critical Contrast: Stepan (SCL) vs. Its Competitors

Stepan (NYSE: SCL) is one of 52 publicly-traded companies in the “Specialty Chemicals” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Stepan to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, risk, earnings, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Stepan pays an annual dividend of $0.82 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Stepan pays out 21.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Specialty Chemicals” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.4% and pay out 27.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Stepan has increased its dividend for 49 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Stepan and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stepan 0 3 1 1 2.60 Stepan Competitors 258 1220 1338 34 2.40

Stepan currently has a consensus target price of $34.25, suggesting a potential downside of 60.44%. As a group, “Specialty Chemicals” companies have a potential downside of 2.94%. Given Stepan’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Stepan has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Stepan and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stepan 4.85% 14.95% 7.28% Stepan Competitors -2.47% 8.99% 4.06%

Volatility and Risk

Stepan has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stepan’s rivals have a beta of 1.59, meaning that their average share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Stepan and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Stepan $1.83 billion $207.56 million 22.72 Stepan Competitors $1.96 billion $301.95 million 16.51

Stepan’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Stepan. Stepan is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.5% of Stepan shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.9% of shares of all “Specialty Chemicals” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.1% of Stepan shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of shares of all “Specialty Chemicals” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Stepan beats its rivals on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Company produces specialty and intermediate chemicals, which are sold to other manufacturers and used in a range of end products. The Company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers and Specialty Products. The Company’s principal markets include manufacturers of cleaning and washing compounds (including detergents, shampoos, fabric softeners, toothpastes and household cleaners), paints, cosmetics, food, beverages, nutritional supplements, agricultural products and plastics. Its Surfactants segment offers products, which are principal ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning products, such as detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes. Its Polymers segment includes polyurethane polyols, polyester resins and phthalic anhydride. Its Specialty Products segment includes flavors, emulsifiers and solubilizers used in food, flavoring, nutritional supplement and pharmaceutical applications.

