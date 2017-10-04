Critical Contrast: Deutsche Bank AG (DB) & Blue Hills Bancorp (BHBK)

Deutsche Bank AG (NYSE: DB) and Blue Hills Bancorp (NASDAQ:BHBK) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Deutsche Bank AG alerts:

This table compares Deutsche Bank AG and Blue Hills Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Deutsche Bank AG $33.13 billion 1.06 -$1.59 billion ($0.77) -22.17 Blue Hills Bancorp $76.73 million 6.33 $17.64 million $0.71 27.54

Blue Hills Bancorp has higher revenue, but lower earnings than Deutsche Bank AG. Deutsche Bank AG is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Blue Hills Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Deutsche Bank AG and Blue Hills Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Deutsche Bank AG 4 5 2 0 1.82 Blue Hills Bancorp 0 2 0 0 2.00

Deutsche Bank AG currently has a consensus price target of $14.01, indicating a potential downside of 17.93%. Blue Hills Bancorp has a consensus price target of $17.50, indicating a potential downside of 10.49%. Given Blue Hills Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Blue Hills Bancorp is more favorable than Deutsche Bank AG.

Volatility & Risk

Deutsche Bank AG has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blue Hills Bancorp has a beta of 0.24, indicating that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

22.5% of Deutsche Bank AG shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.4% of Blue Hills Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of Blue Hills Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Deutsche Bank AG and Blue Hills Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Deutsche Bank AG -1.51% 3.11% 0.13% Blue Hills Bancorp 17.56% 2.94% 0.47%

Dividends

Deutsche Bank AG pays an annual dividend of $0.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Blue Hills Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Deutsche Bank AG pays out -27.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Blue Hills Bancorp pays out 84.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

Blue Hills Bancorp beats Deutsche Bank AG on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Deutsche Bank AG Company Profile

Deutsche Bank AG is a bank and holding company for its subsidiaries. The Company offers a range of investment, financial and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities and institutional clients. It operates through six divisions: Global Markets, which offers financial products, including trading and hedging services to institutions and corporate clients; Corporate & Investment Banking, which brings together its commercial banking, corporate finance and transaction banking capability; Private, Wealth and Commercial Clients, which combines its capability in private and commercial banking, as well as in wealth management solutions; Deutsche Asset Management, whose investment capabilities span both active and passive strategies and an array of asset classes, including equities, fixed income, real estate and sustainable investments; Postbank, which is a German financial service provider for retail, business and corporate clients, and Non-Core Operations Unit.

Blue Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Blue Hills Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company for the Blue Hills Bank (the Bank). Blue Hills Bank is a Massachusetts-chartered savings bank. As of December 31, 2016, the Bank provided financial services to individuals, families, small to mid-size businesses and government and non-profit organizations online and through its 11 full-service branch offices located in Brookline, Dedham, Hyde Park, Milton, Nantucket, Norwood, West Roxbury, and Westwood, Massachusetts. Its primary deposit-taking market includes Norfolk, Suffolk and Nantucket Counties in Massachusetts, and its lending market is primarily based in eastern Massachusetts. Its business consists primarily of accepting deposits from the general public, commercial businesses and government and non-profit organizations, and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, commercial business loans and investment securities, among others.

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.