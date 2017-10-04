Critical Comparison: Liquidity Services (LQDT) versus InterXion Holding N.V. (INXN)

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ: LQDT) and InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

67.6% of Liquidity Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.5% of InterXion Holding N.V. shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.3% of Liquidity Services shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Liquidity Services and InterXion Holding N.V., as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liquidity Services 0 1 0 0 2.00 InterXion Holding N.V. 0 1 7 0 2.88

InterXion Holding N.V. has a consensus target price of $52.14, suggesting a potential upside of 2.46%. Given InterXion Holding N.V.’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe InterXion Holding N.V. is more favorable than Liquidity Services.

Profitability

This table compares Liquidity Services and InterXion Holding N.V.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liquidity Services -27.52% -16.59% -10.35% InterXion Holding N.V. 9.25% 6.85% 2.50%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Liquidity Services and InterXion Holding N.V.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liquidity Services $287.16 million 0.65 -$24.12 million ($2.55) -2.32 InterXion Holding N.V. $541.40 million 6.48 $233.34 million $0.62 82.08

InterXion Holding N.V. has higher revenue and earnings than Liquidity Services. Liquidity Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than InterXion Holding N.V., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Liquidity Services has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InterXion Holding N.V. has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

InterXion Holding N.V. beats Liquidity Services on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services, Inc. operates a network of e-commerce marketplaces that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment. The Company employs e-commerce marketplace solutions to manage, value and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. The Company’s marketplaces provide professional buyers access to a global supply of new, surplus and scrap assets presented with digital images and other relevant product information. Additionally, the Company enables its corporate and government sellers to enhance their financial return on assets offered for sale by providing a liquid marketplace and value-added services. The Company’s range of services include program management, valuation, asset management, reconciliation, Return to Vendor and Returns Management Authorization (RTV and RMA), refurbishment and recycling, fulfillment, marketing and sales, warehousing and transportation, buyer customer support, and compliance and risk mitigation.

About InterXion Holding N.V.

InterXion Holding N.V. is a provider of carrier and cloud neutral colocation data center services in Europe. The Company operates through two segments: France, Germany, The Netherlands and UK, and rest of Europe, which consists of its operations in Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, Spain, Sweden and Switzerland. The Company’s offering of carrier and cloud neutral colocation services include space, power, cooling and an environment in which to house its customers’ computing, network, storage and information technology infrastructure. It supports approximately 1,600 customers through over 40 data centers in over 10 countries, enabling them to protect, connect, process and distribute information. The Company supplements its colocation offering with a range of other services, including network monitoring, remote monitoring of customer equipment, systems management, engineering support services, cross connects, data backup and storage. The Company operates in various metropolitan areas.

