Critical Analysis: Innoviva (INVA) vs. Aceto Corporation (ACET)

Innoviva (NASDAQ: INVA) and Aceto Corporation (NASDAQ:ACET) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Dividends

Aceto Corporation pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Innoviva does not pay a dividend. Aceto Corporation pays out 74.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

69.1% of Innoviva shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.3% of Aceto Corporation shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Innoviva shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of Aceto Corporation shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Innoviva and Aceto Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innoviva $175.98 million 9.00 $142.91 million $0.78 18.56 Aceto Corporation $638.32 million 0.55 $68.18 million $0.35 33.37

Innoviva has higher revenue, but lower earnings than Aceto Corporation. Innoviva is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aceto Corporation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Innoviva and Aceto Corporation, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Innoviva 0 2 1 0 2.33 Aceto Corporation 0 2 1 0 2.33

Innoviva presently has a consensus price target of $14.67, indicating a potential upside of 1.29%. Aceto Corporation has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 54.11%. Given Aceto Corporation’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Aceto Corporation is more favorable than Innoviva.

Profitability

This table compares Innoviva and Aceto Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innoviva 52.56% -27.37% 24.45% Aceto Corporation 1.78% 10.21% 4.20%

Volatility & Risk

Innoviva has a beta of 2.6, suggesting that its stock price is 160% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aceto Corporation has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Innoviva beats Aceto Corporation on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Innoviva

Innoviva, Inc., formerly Theravance, Inc., is engaged in the development, commercialization and financial management of bio-pharmaceuticals. It focuses on the respiratory assets partnered with Glaxo Group Limited (GSK), including RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA (fluticasone furoate (FF)/vilanterol (VI)) and ANORO ELLIPTA (umeclidinium bromide/vilanterol (UMEC/VI)). Under the Long-Acting Beta2 Agonist (LABA) Collaboration Agreement and the Strategic Alliance Agreement with GSK, the Company is eligible to receive the annual royalties from GSK on sales of RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA. For other products combined with a LABA from the LABA collaboration, such as ANORO ELLIPTA, royalties are upward tiering and range from 6.5% to 10%. RELVAR/BREO is a once-a-day combination inhaled respiratory medicine consisting of a LABA (VI) and an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), FF. ANORO ELLIPTA a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA.

About Aceto Corporation

Aceto Corporation (Aceto) is engaged in the marketing, sales and distribution of finished dosage form generic pharmaceuticals, nutraceutical products, pharmaceutical active ingredients and intermediates, specialty performance chemicals inclusive of agricultural intermediates and agricultural protection products. The Company’s business is organized along product lines into three segments: Human Health, Pharmaceutical Ingredients and Performance Chemicals. As of June 30, 2016, it distributed over 1,100 chemical compounds used primarily as finished products or raw materials in the agricultural, coatings and industrial chemical industries. The Human Health segment includes finished dosage form generic drugs and nutraceutical products. As of June 30, 2016, the Pharmaceutical Ingredients segment had two product groups: Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients and Pharmaceutical Intermediates. The Performance Chemicals segment includes specialty chemicals and agricultural protection products.

