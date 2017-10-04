Criteo (CRTO) vs. MDC Partners (MDCA) Head to Head Analysis

MDC Partners (NASDAQ: MDCA) and Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MDC Partners and Criteo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MDC Partners $1.47 billion 0.44 $150.77 million ($0.56) -19.64 Criteo N/A N/A N/A $1.08 39.88

MDC Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Criteo. MDC Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Criteo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares MDC Partners and Criteo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MDC Partners -1.70% -5.72% 1.77% Criteo 3.48% 13.94% 7.74%

Risk & Volatility

MDC Partners has a beta of 1.5, meaning that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Criteo has a beta of 2.66, meaning that its stock price is 166% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for MDC Partners and Criteo, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MDC Partners 0 4 3 0 2.43 Criteo 0 5 8 0 2.62

MDC Partners currently has a consensus target price of $12.17, suggesting a potential upside of 10.61%. Criteo has a consensus target price of $56.57, suggesting a potential upside of 31.34%. Given Criteo’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Criteo is more favorable than MDC Partners.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.7% of MDC Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.1% of Criteo shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of MDC Partners shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of Criteo shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Criteo beats MDC Partners on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

MDC Partners Company Profile

MDC Partners Inc. is a provider of global marketing, advertising, activation, communications and strategic consulting solutions. The Company and its subsidiary agencies (Partner Firms) deliver a range of customized services. The Company’s segments include Reportable Segment, All Other and Corporate. The Reportable segment consists of the Company’s integrated advertising, media and public relations service companies. The All Other segment consists of the companies that provide the Company’s specialist marketing offerings, such as direct marketing, sales promotion, market research, strategic communications, database and customer relationship management, data analytics and insights, corporate identity, and design and branding. The Reportable segment includes the operations of various companies, such as Allison & Partners, Anomaly, Crispin Porter + Bogusky, Doner, Forsman & Bodenfors, Hunter PR, kbs, MDC Media Partners and 72andSunny.

Criteo Company Profile

Criteo SA is a France-based company specializing in digital performance marketing. Its solution consists of the Criteo Engine, the Company’s data assets, access to inventory, and its advertiser and publisher platforms. The Criteo Engine consists of various machine learning algorithms, such as prediction, recommendation, bidding and creative algorithms and the global hardware and software infrastructure. The Criteo Engine delivers advertisements through multiple marketing channels and formats, including display advertising banners, native advertising banners and marketing messages delivered to opt-in e-mail addresses. Advertisements are delivered on all devices and screens, including Web browsers on desktops and laptops, mobile Web browsers on smartphones and tablets, as well as mobile applications. It operates in approximately 90 countries through a network of over 30 international offices located in Europe, the Americas and the Asia-Pacific region. It operates through HookLogic Inc.

