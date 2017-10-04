Crane Company (CR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crane Company (NYSE:CR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Year to date, Crane's shares have outperformed the industry. In the years ahead, the company anticipates benefiting from increasing demand for productivity solutions in Payment & Merchandising Technologies segment, high growth aerospace programs in Aerospace & Electronics, recovering orders in Fluid Handling and strengthening end markets in Engineered Materials. For 2017, the company reaffirmed its previously issued earnings guidance of $4.35-$4.55 per share. However, demand for payment and merchandising products is predicted to be uneven in 2017. Also, the company expects the ebbing impact from unfavorable foreign currency movements to be offset by higher commodity and input costs.”

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CR. Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Crane in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Crane from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, July 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Crane in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Crane from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a hold rating on shares of Crane in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Crane presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $76.38.

Crane (CR) traded down 0.02% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.15. 73,038 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.75 and a 200 day moving average of $77.26. Crane has a 12-month low of $59.81 and a 12-month high of $84.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.97 and a beta of 1.12.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.17. The firm had revenue of $702.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.53 million. Crane had a return on equity of 20.57% and a net margin of 4.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Crane will post $4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 29th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.83%.

In other Crane news, VP Edward S. Switter sold 7,000 shares of Crane stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total transaction of $518,210.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,873 shares in the company, valued at $1,767,318.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director E Thayer Bigelow sold 6,000 shares of Crane stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total value of $442,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,661,630. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crane by 15.7% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Crane by 33.3% during the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Crane by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,778 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crane by 221.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Broderick Brian C bought a new position in shares of Crane during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. 69.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Crane

Crane Co (Crane) is a manufacturer of engineered industrial products. The Company operates through four segments, including Fluid Handling, Payment & Merchandising Technologies, Aerospace & Electronics, and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment is a provider of engineered fluid handling equipment, including Process Valves and Related Products, Commercial Valves and Other Products.

