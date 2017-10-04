Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Sells 22,503 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (AIZ)

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lessened its stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,503 shares during the quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Assurant worth $27,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AIZ. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Assurant by 59.9% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 240,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,899,000 after buying an additional 89,925 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Assurant during the second quarter worth $6,137,000. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its holdings in Assurant by 2.3% during the second quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 191,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,862,000 after buying an additional 4,242 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in Assurant by 27.1% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 48,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,018,000 after buying an additional 10,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Assurant by 1.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 312,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,449,000 after buying an additional 3,367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) traded down 0.54% on Wednesday, hitting $95.18. 51,326 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.37. Assurant, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.50 and a 52 week high of $106.99.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 6.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post $5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.89%.

Separately, BidaskClub cut Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc is a provider of risk management solutions in the housing and lifestyle markets. The Company operates in North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia. The Company’s segments include Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. Through its Global Housing segment, it provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing and flood insurance; renters insurance and related products (multi-family housing business), and field services, valuation services and other property risk management services (mortgage solutions business).

