Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Has $45.21 Million Holdings in Black Hills Corporation (BKH)

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC reduced its stake in Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH) by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 670,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 419,316 shares during the quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC owned 1.25% of Black Hills Corporation worth $45,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Black Hills Corporation by 8.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Black Hills Corporation by 7.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Denver Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Hills Corporation during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Black Hills Corporation during the second quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Black Hills Corporation by 172.5% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BKH shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Black Hills Corporation in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Black Hills Corporation from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Hills Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. BidaskClub cut shares of Black Hills Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Williams Capital raised their target price on shares of Black Hills Corporation from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Black Hills Corporation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.83.

Black Hills Corporation (NYSE BKH) traded up 0.268% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.265. The stock had a trading volume of 72,077 shares. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.921 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.59 and a 200-day moving average of $68.89. Black Hills Corporation has a 12-month low of $54.76 and a 12-month high of $72.02.

Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $348.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.85 million. Black Hills Corporation had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Black Hills Corporation will post $3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Black Hills Corporation

Black Hills Corporation is a holding company. The Company is an integrated energy company, which is focused primarily on regulated utilities. The Company operates through segments, including Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, Oil and Gas, and Corporate. As of December 31, 2016, the Electric Utilities segment generated, transmitted and distributed electricity to approximately 208,500 customers in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado and Montana.

