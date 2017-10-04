Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Buys 12,272 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (FLO)

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its stake in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,160,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,272 shares during the quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC owned approximately 1.03% of Flowers Foods worth $37,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FLO. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in Flowers Foods by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 31,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 19,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank lifted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 8,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 177,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (FLO) traded up 0.11% on Wednesday, hitting $18.69. 151,610 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.01. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $14.60 and a one year high of $21.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.00 and its 200 day moving average is $18.37.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The firm had revenue of $926.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post $0.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is currently 90.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FLO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Jefferies Group LLC downgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Flowers Foods in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Flowers Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

In other Flowers Foods news, EVP Marta Jones Turner sold 37,062 shares of Flowers Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total transaction of $663,780.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 266,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,772,012.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Amos R. Mcmullian bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.91 per share, for a total transaction of $358,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 3,643,717 shares in the company, valued at $65,258,971.47. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc is a producer and marketer of packaged bakery products. The Company operates in two segments: direct-store-delivery segment (DSD Segment) and warehouse delivery segment (Warehouse Segment). The DSD segment produces fresh breads, buns, rolls, tortillas and snack cakes sold primarily by a network of independent distributors to retail and foodservice customers in the areas of the United States: East, South, Southwest, California, and select markets in the Midwest, Pacific Northwest, Nevada, and Colorado.

