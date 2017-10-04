Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (CBRL) Receives Media Impact Rating of 0.05

News stories about Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store earned a media sentiment score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the restaurant operator an impact score of 47.3297648540183 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ CBRL) opened at 153.21 on Wednesday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 12-month low of $130.15 and a 12-month high of $175.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $148.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.78.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 13th. The restaurant operator reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $743.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.72 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 6.90%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post $8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.28%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, September 29th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 0.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

CBRL has been the topic of several research reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (down from $170.00) on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. BidaskClub lowered Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Nomura lowered their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Bank of America Corporation lowered their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Instinet restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $158.00 price objective (down previously from $162.00) on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.22.

In other Cracker Barrel Old Country Store news, CEO Sandra B. Cochran sold 36,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.67, for a total value of $5,580,545.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,591 shares in the company, valued at $23,901,826.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrea Weiss sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.39, for a total value of $306,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,803,559.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc is engaged in the operation and development of the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept (Cracker Barrel). The Company’s segments include Restaurant and Retail. As of September 19, 2016, the Company operated 640 Cracker Barrel stores in 43 states. The format of its stores consists of a rustic old country-store design offering a restaurant menu that features home-style country food and a range of decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts and toys, apparel, cookware and foods.

