Cowen and Company Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Teladoc, Inc. (TDOC)

Cowen and Company reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Teladoc, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) in a report issued on Saturday. Cowen and Company currently has a $39.00 price target on the health services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TDOC. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Teladoc in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Teladoc from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Teladoc in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Teladoc from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reissued an outperform rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of Teladoc in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teladoc presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.18.

Get Teladoc Inc. alerts:

Shares of Teladoc (TDOC) opened at 34.70 on Friday. The firm’s market capitalization is $1.97 billion. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.17. Teladoc has a 1-year low of $14.00 and a 1-year high of $37.55.

Teladoc (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The health services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $44.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.39 million. Teladoc had a negative net margin of 47.75% and a negative return on equity of 19.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Teladoc will post ($1.44) EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Cowen and Company Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Teladoc, Inc. (TDOC)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/04/cowen-and-company-reiterates-outperform-rating-for-teladoc-inc-tdoc.html.

In other news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 53,806 shares of Teladoc stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.92, for a total value of $1,663,681.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,607.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Hirschhorn sold 25,000 shares of Teladoc stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total value of $798,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 64,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,075,034.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Teladoc by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 35,205 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Teladoc during the first quarter worth $583,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Teladoc during the first quarter worth $105,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Teladoc by 10.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,617 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Teladoc by 115.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 227,360 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,683,000 after purchasing an additional 121,736 shares during the last quarter.

Teladoc Company Profile

Teladoc, Inc is a telehealth company. The Company offers telehealth platform, delivering on-demand healthcare anytime, anywhere, through mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. The Company’s solution connects its Members, with its over 3,000 board certified physicians and behavioral health professionals treating a range of conditions and cases from acute diagnoses, such as upper respiratory infection, urinary tract infection and sinusitis to dermatological conditions, anxiety and smoking cessation.

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.