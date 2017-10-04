Cowen and Company Reiterates Hold Rating for Endocyte, Inc. (ECYT)

Endocyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECYT)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Cowen and Company in a report issued on Monday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ECYT. Wedbush cut shares of Endocyte from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Endocyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Endocyte from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

Shares of Endocyte (NASDAQ ECYT) opened at 5.88 on Monday. Endocyte has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $6.55. The stock’s market cap is $250.34 million. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.85.

Endocyte (NASDAQ:ECYT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. Endocyte had a negative return on equity of 32.68% and a negative net margin of 61,437.14%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Endocyte will post ($0.93) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECYT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Endocyte by 1,064.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 430,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 393,975 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Endocyte by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 98,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 25,003 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Endocyte by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,540,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,310,000 after buying an additional 31,168 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Endocyte in the 2nd quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endocyte in the 2nd quarter valued at $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

