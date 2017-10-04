Cowen and Company Reaffirms Buy Rating for Danaher Corporation (DHR)

Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Cowen and Company in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. They presently have a $90.00 price objective on the conglomerate’s stock. Cowen and Company’s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.02% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Danaher Corporation in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. J P Morgan Chase & Co restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Danaher Corporation in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Danaher Corporation in a research report on Friday, August 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Danaher Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danaher Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Danaher Corporation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.98.

Danaher Corporation (DHR) opened at 86.52 on Wednesday. Danaher Corporation has a 52 week low of $75.71 and a 52 week high of $88.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.62 and a beta of 1.03.

Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The conglomerate reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. Danaher Corporation had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Danaher Corporation will post $3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider William King sold 7,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.97, for a total transaction of $618,790.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,513,787.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 9,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.78, for a total transaction of $799,154.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,520 shares in the company, valued at $12,718,425.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 71,496 shares of company stock valued at $5,916,223. 12.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Danaher Corporation by 2,530.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,967,922 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,247,398,000 after acquiring an additional 36,524,795 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in Danaher Corporation by 44.7% in the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 5,782,019 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $487,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,810 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Danaher Corporation by 3.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,967,631 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,503,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,015 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Danaher Corporation by 16,410.0% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,485,901 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $125,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476,901 shares during the period. Finally, Koch Industries Inc. grew its holdings in Danaher Corporation by 29,127.3% in the second quarter. Koch Industries Inc. now owns 1,404,665 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher Corporation

Danaher Corporation (Danaher) designs, manufactures and markets professional, medical, industrial and commercial products and services. The Company operates through four segments: Life Sciences, which offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines; Diagnostics; which offers analytical instruments, reagents, consumables, software and services; Dental, which provides products that are used to diagnose, treat and prevent disease and ailments of the teeth, gums and supporting bone, and Environmental & Applied Solutions, which consists of various lines of business, including water quality and product identification.

