County Bancorp, Inc. (ICBK) Stake Increased by Sii Investments Inc. WI

Sii Investments Inc. WI lifted its holdings in shares of County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) by 0.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the quarter. Sii Investments Inc. WI owned approximately 0.78% of County Bancorp worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ICBK. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of County Bancorp by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 7,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in County Bancorp by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 9,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in County Bancorp by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 14,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in County Bancorp by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its holdings in County Bancorp by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 14,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.11% of the company’s stock.

ICBK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of County Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th.

In other news, President Timothy J. Schneider sold 1,338 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $33,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 111,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,789,575. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Timothy J. Schneider sold 1,694 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $42,350.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 113,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,839,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,257 shares of company stock worth $300,636. Insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) traded up 0.03% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.01. The stock had a trading volume of 968 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $199.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.47. County Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.56 and a 52 week high of $31.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.14.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.16). County Bancorp had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The company had revenue of $11.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 million. Analysts predict that County Bancorp, Inc. will post $1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 14.72%.

County Bancorp Company Profile

County Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. The Company’s primary activities consist of holding the stock of its subsidiary bank, Investors Community Bank (the Bank), and providing banking and related business activities through the Bank and its other subsidiaries. It operates in the community banking segment.

