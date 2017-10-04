Countrywide PLC (CWD) Receives GBX 151.29 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Countrywide PLC (LON:CWD) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 151.29 ($2.01).

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CWD. Peel Hunt dropped their price objective on shares of Countrywide PLC from GBX 145 ($1.92) to GBX 115 ($1.53) and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.99) price objective on shares of Countrywide PLC in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Countrywide PLC to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 288 ($3.82) to GBX 111 ($1.47) in a report on Monday, September 25th.

Countrywide PLC (LON:CWD) traded down 0.44% during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 113.00. The stock had a trading volume of 43,489 shares. The stock’s market cap is GBX 258.19 million. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 131.55 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 154.26. Countrywide PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 105.25 and a 12 month high of GBX 231.97.

In other Countrywide PLC news, insider Himanshu Raja bought 10,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 135 ($1.79) per share, for a total transaction of £14,299.20 ($18,966.97). Insiders have purchased 100,206 shares of company stock valued at $13,530,060 over the last 90 days.

About Countrywide PLC

Countrywide plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential estate agency and property services in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, London, Financial Services, and B2B. The company offers surveying services, including valuation panel management services, residential valuations, and surveys for mortgage lenders; leasehold, commercial, relocation, and residential property management services; and sells residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural properties, as well as land through public auction.

