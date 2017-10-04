Cottage Street Advisors LLC Has $216,000 Holdings in Pfizer, Inc. (PFE)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC maintained its position in shares of Pfizer, Inc. (NYSE:PFE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock at the close of the 2nd quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Planning Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.9% during the first quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 2,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. Patten Group Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 5,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PFE. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (down from $39.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Pfizer from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 5th. Cowen and Company set a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, UBS AG reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.25.

Pfizer, Inc. (NYSE:PFE) traded down 0.5141% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.9542. The stock had a trading volume of 4,501,370 shares. Pfizer, Inc. has a one year low of $29.83 and a one year high of $36.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.48 and its 200 day moving average is $33.64. The firm has a market cap of $213.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.3015 and a beta of 1.00. Pfizer also saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 24,211 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 129% compared to the typical daily volume of 10,577 call options.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer, Inc. will post $2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 94.12%.

In related news, insider Laurie J. Olson sold 8,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total transaction of $263,692.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 74,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,436,346.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sally Susman sold 38,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $1,338,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,097,715. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 464,521 shares of company stock valued at $15,813,961 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc (Pfizer) is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development and manufacture of healthcare products. Its global portfolio includes medicines and vaccines, as well as consumer healthcare products. The Company manages its commercial operations through two business segments: Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH).

