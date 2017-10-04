Corium International (CORI) and SCYNEXIS (SCYX) Head-To-Head Contrast

Corium International (NASDAQ: CORI) and SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.1% of Corium International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.8% of SCYNEXIS shares are held by institutional investors. 45.7% of Corium International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of SCYNEXIS shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Corium International and SCYNEXIS’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio EBITDA Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corium International $30.34 million 12.98 -$34.21 million ($1.73) -6.37 SCYNEXIS $256,999.00 244.35 -$25.04 million N/A N/A

SCYNEXIS has higher revenue, but lower earnings than Corium International.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Corium International and SCYNEXIS, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corium International 0 0 7 0 3.00 SCYNEXIS 0 1 5 1 3.00

Corium International presently has a consensus target price of $13.14, indicating a potential upside of 19.26%. SCYNEXIS has a consensus target price of $10.57, indicating a potential upside of 349.85%. Given SCYNEXIS’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SCYNEXIS is more favorable than Corium International.

Profitability

This table compares Corium International and SCYNEXIS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corium International -145.60% -673.17% -61.19% SCYNEXIS -9,648.47% -64.04% -37.19%

Risk & Volatility

Corium International has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SCYNEXIS has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Corium International

Corium International, Inc. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacture and commercialization of specialty pharmaceutical products. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had multiple programs in preclinical and clinical development focused primarily on the treatment of neurological disorders, with two lead programs in Alzheimer’s disease. The Company has two transdermal platforms: Corplex for small molecules and MicroCor, a biodegradable microstructure technology for small molecules and biologics, including vaccines, peptides and proteins. Its late-stage pipeline includes a contraceptive patch, which has completed Phase III trials, and additional transdermal products that are being developed with other partners. Its products include Clonidine TDS, Fentanyl TDS and Crest Whitestrips. Its pipeline products include Twirla, Corplex Donepezil and Corplex Memantine, Donepezil, Corplex Ropinerole, MicroCor hPTH(1-34) and Motion Sickness Patch.

About SCYNEXIS

SCYNEXIS, Inc. is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of anti-infectives. The Company is developing its lead product candidate, SCY-078, as an oral and intravenous (IV) drug for the treatment of several fungal infections, including serious invasive fungal infections. SCY-078 is a structurally distinct glucan synthase inhibitor that has been shown to be effective in vitro and in vivo in animal studies against a range of Candida and Aspergillus species, including drug-resistant strains. The Company also conducts additional in vitro and in vivo studies to further characterize the spectrum of activity of SCY-078. The Company has completed multiple Phase I studies with the oral formulation of SCY-078 and is conducting its first Phase I study with the IV formulation of SCY-078. The Company has also developed a platform for cyclophilin inhibitors, which has two clinical stage compounds, such as SCY-635 and SCY-641.

