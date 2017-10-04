Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (CORE) Position Increased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) by 38.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,052 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.09% of Core-Mark Holding worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Core-Mark Holding by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Core-Mark Holding by 65.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Core-Mark Holding by 550.9% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Core-Mark Holding in the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Core-Mark Holding by 81.7% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Core-Mark Holding Company Inc. alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (CORE) Position Increased by Citigroup Inc.” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/04/core-mark-holding-company-inc-core-position-increased-by-citigroup-inc.html.

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ CORE) opened at 32.80 on Wednesday. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $44.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.85 and a beta of 0.97.

Core-Mark Holding (NASDAQ:CORE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. Core-Mark Holding had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 0.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. will post $1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. Core-Mark Holding’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

Core-Mark Holding declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, August 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $40.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CORE. BidaskClub cut shares of Core-Mark Holding from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Core-Mark Holding from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Core-Mark Holding in a report on Friday, June 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Core-Mark Holding from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Core-Mark Holding and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Core-Mark Holding presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

Core-Mark Holding Profile

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc is a wholesale distributor to the convenience retail industry in North America. The Company provides sales, marketing, distribution and logistics services. As of December 31, 2016, the Company offered services to over 43,000 customer locations across the United States and Canada through 30 distribution centers.

Receive News & Ratings for Core-Mark Holding Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core-Mark Holding Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.