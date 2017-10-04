Contrasting MutualFirst Financial (MFSF) and The Competition

MutualFirst Financial (NASDAQ: MFSF) is one of 208 publicly-traded companies in the “Commercial Banks” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare MutualFirst Financial to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility and Risk

MutualFirst Financial has a beta of 0.36, indicating that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MutualFirst Financial’s competitors have a beta of 0.74, indicating that their average stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for MutualFirst Financial and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MutualFirst Financial 0 2 0 0 2.00 MutualFirst Financial Competitors 425 3165 2472 70 2.36

MutualFirst Financial currently has a consensus price target of $33.00, suggesting a potential downside of 16.67%. As a group, “Commercial Banks” companies have a potential downside of 0.48%. Given MutualFirst Financial’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe MutualFirst Financial has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

46.1% of MutualFirst Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.6% of shares of all “Commercial Banks” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.3% of MutualFirst Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.7% of shares of all “Commercial Banks” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares MutualFirst Financial and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MutualFirst Financial 18.53% 9.66% 0.89% MutualFirst Financial Competitors 19.57% 8.28% 0.87%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MutualFirst Financial and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio MutualFirst Financial $64.28 million N/A 21.41 MutualFirst Financial Competitors N/A N/A 25.45

MutualFirst Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

MutualFirst Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. MutualFirst Financial pays out 34.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Commercial Banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.8% and pay out 35.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

MutualFirst Financial competitors beat MutualFirst Financial on 10 of the 14 factors compared.

MutualFirst Financial Company Profile

MutualFirst Financial, Inc. (MutualFirst) is the bank holding company of MutualBank (MutualBank or the Bank). The Bank offers financial services through approximately 30 full service retail financial center offices in Allen, Delaware, Elkhart, Grant, Kosciusko, Randolph, Saint Joseph and Wabash counties in Indiana. MutualBank also has trust offices in Carmel and Crawfordsville, Indiana and a loan origination office in New Buffalo, Michigan. The Bank has a subsidiary, Summit Mortgage, Inc., that operates a mortgage banking firm in Fort Wayne, Indiana. In addition, it originates residential mortgage and commercial loans. MutualWealth and MutualFinancial Advisors are the wealth management and brokerage divisions of the Bank that provide a range of fee-based financial services, including trust, investment, insurance, broker advisory, retirement plan and private banking services, in its market areas.

