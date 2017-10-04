Contrasting Janus Capital Group (JNS) and Its Competitors

Janus Capital Group (NYSE: JNS) is one of 55 public companies in the “Investment Management & Fund Operators” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Janus Capital Group to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Janus Capital Group Inc alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Janus Capital Group and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Janus Capital Group 1 6 0 0 1.86 Janus Capital Group Competitors 358 1793 1816 63 2.39

Janus Capital Group currently has a consensus target price of $14.20, indicating a potential upside of 0.21%. As a group, “Investment Management & Fund Operators” companies have a potential upside of 7.65%. Given Janus Capital Group’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Janus Capital Group has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Dividends

Janus Capital Group pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Janus Capital Group pays out 55.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Investment Management & Fund Operators” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.7% and pay out 49.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Janus Capital Group has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.2% of Janus Capital Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.1% of shares of all “Investment Management & Fund Operators” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Janus Capital Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.5% of shares of all “Investment Management & Fund Operators” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Janus Capital Group has a beta of 1.6, suggesting that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Janus Capital Group’s competitors have a beta of 1.23, suggesting that their average share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Janus Capital Group and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue EBITDA Price/Earnings Ratio Janus Capital Group N/A N/A 17.94 Janus Capital Group Competitors $2.88 billion $924.32 million 7.13

Janus Capital Group’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Janus Capital Group. Janus Capital Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Janus Capital Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Janus Capital Group 12.54% 7.26% 4.48% Janus Capital Group Competitors -44.72% 7.65% 5.15%

Summary

Janus Capital Group competitors beat Janus Capital Group on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Janus Capital Group Company Profile

Janus Capital Group Inc. provides investment management, administration, distribution and related services to financial advisors, individuals and institutional clients through mutual funds, separate accounts, other pooled investment vehicles, exchange-traded products (ETPs) and subadvised relationships (collectively referred to as investment products) in both domestic and international markets. The Company operates through investment management business segment. The Company provides investment management solutions across a range of disciplines, including fundamental the United States and global equities (growth and value), mathematical equities, fixed income and alternatives. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s investment products were distributed through three primary channels: intermediary, institutional and self-directed. Each distribution channel focuses on specific investor groups and the requirements of each group.

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Capital Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Capital Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.