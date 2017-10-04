Continental Resources (CLR) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Accern Reports

News coverage about Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) has trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, Accern reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Continental Resources earned a coverage optimism score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the oil and natural gas company an impact score of 46.3023916006753 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Continental Resources (NYSE CLR) opened at 38.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s market capitalization is $14.21 billion. Continental Resources has a 12 month low of $29.08 and a 12 month high of $60.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.29.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CLR shares. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Continental Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Continental Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Barclays PLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Continental Resources in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Cowen and Company set a $35.00 price target on Continental Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Continental Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.83.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc is a crude oil and natural gas company with properties in the North, South and East regions of the United States. The North region consists of properties north of Kansas and west of the Mississippi River and includes North Dakota Bakken, Montana Bakken and the Red River units.

