Continental AG (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company.

CTTAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS AG restated a “buy” rating on shares of Continental AG in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. DZ Bank AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Continental AG in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Natixis raised shares of Continental AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Continental AG in a research note on Thursday, July 13th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Continental AG (CTTAY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/10/04/continental-ag-cttay-receives-average-recommendation-of-buy-from-brokerages.html.

Shares of Continental AG (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) traded up 0.79% on Wednesday, reaching $50.81. 8,491 shares of the company were exchanged. Continental AG has a 1-year low of $34.14 and a 1-year high of $50.98.

Continental AG Company Profile

Continental AG is an automotive supplier. The Company’s segments include Chassis & Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, ContiTech and Other/consolidation. The Chassis & Safety division develops, produces and markets intelligent systems. The Chassis & Safety division consists of four business units: Vehicle Dynamics, Hydraulic Brake Systems, Passive Safety & Sensorics, and Advanced Driver Assistance Systems.

Receive News & Ratings for Continental AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.